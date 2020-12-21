Malawi: MCP's Kunkuyu Says Politicians to Blame for Dividing the Youth

21 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Loness Gwazanga- Mana

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu has said politicians have, for a long time, divided the youth in the country due to their greed.

He said time has now come for the torch bearers to embrace all regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking recently in Blantyre when he visited vendors at Lunzu Market, Kunkuyu urged them not to be confused by politicians to the extent of breaching peace as their positions are not permanent.

Kunkuyu's visit came amidst the market's leadership wrangles that saw some members obtaining an injunction restraining Blantyre District Council from holding the election of new office bearers on suspicion of foul play.

"These issues were orchestrated by politicians and that is why we came with a message of unity to remind the vendors that politicians come and go.

"Despite their political differences, there are many things that put them together such as Affordable Inputs Program (AIP), where the beneficiaries were identified without looking at their political colours.

"I am now happy that we managed to make them speak the same language," said Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu also encouraged the district's political authorities not to force anyone to join their party but treat all people equally, saying it is the only gesture that can attract more followers.

Lunzu Market Taskforce Chairperson, Frazer Njoloma, hoped for a better future as the case was now amicably tackled.

"We had no one to bring us together because most of us don't have conflict resolution skills. Moving forward, we shall sit down as vendors and will definitely move to make the injunction lifted to allow smooth elections," Njoloma said.

Earlier, Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Mussa Chikwakwa said the market wrangles affected the council considering that revenue collection dropped drastically.

Chikwakwa, therefore, expressed optimism for a developed Lunzu, saying unity is power which will give them conducive environment to ply their trade.

