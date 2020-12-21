Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Railway - Minister Seeks Coordination Between Apm, Ccecc

21 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called for cooperation and coordination between APM Terminals and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), the Contractor handling the Ebute Metta - Apapa seaports railway extension in order to ensure completion of the project by January, 2021.

Speaking at the inspection of the project over the weekend, the minister said "we have already told the President, that we are commissioning in January. Now, I am working towards that time. We must achieve that time.

"I agree there are two contracts, first from Ebute Metta to Ibadan and the second one which we awarded later is Ebute Metta to Apapa to the Seaport to decongest the Apapa seaport and reduce gridlock and to do that, we have to get cargoes on the track and transported in that way, we will reduce the gridlock in Lagos. We are meeting to ensure that they increase their speed so that we can Commission in January," he said.

Speaking on the importance of the project, the minister said " the moment we begin movement of cargo from Lagos to Ibadan, then the Lagos gridlock will reduce drastically and that's my objective in January."

Speaking on the China Exim bank loan, he noted thus; "It is important for Nigerians to know that Ministry of Transportation does not take loans, the earlier we get that into our psych, the better for us.

"The only reason you people accuse ministry of Transportation of taking loans is because we implement the loan and we escort ministry of finance to sign the loan as witnesses.

"The only loan we have taken so far in Ministry of Transportation will be the $500 million loan in Kaduna-Abuja and the $1.4bn loan".

Earlier, the Country Manager of APM Terminal, Klaus Laursen, who showed the Minister the monitoring station which gives real time information on what is happening in all sections of the terminal, said, "the essence is to have it here to control and monitor cargoes coming in and going out of the terminal."

According to him, they decided to introduce one in Nigeria as it is the trend in Shanghai and other global towns where similar operations take place.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19' Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.