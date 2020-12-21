Nigeria: INEC Issues Certificate of Return to PDP's Jarigbe

The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a fresh Certificate of Return to Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the winner and duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to represent the Cross River North Senatorial District.

This Followed the judgment of the Court of Appeal on thursday which declared Hon. Jarigbe as the candidate of the Party which won the election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday affirmed the judgment of an FCT High court which had earlier declared Hon Jarigbe as duly elected PDP candidate for the December 5 Cross River north Senatorial seat .

The certificate of return was handed over to him today by the Director of Voter Education Mr Festus Okoye .

The withdrawal of the certificate of return earlier issued to senator Odey was in compliance to the Appeal court judgment on Thursday.

Reports from the Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District show that there was widespread jubilation when news broke that the electoral umpire had obeyed the Court of Appeal judgment.

By the issuance of the fresh Certificate of Return to Hon. Jarigbe, the one earlier issued to Dr. Stephen Odey is deemed cancelled and withdrawn.

When our correspondent spoke with cross section of Constitutional lawyers on the issue, there was unanimity of opinion that the reissuance of the certificate to Hon. Jarigbe in line with the pronouncement of the Court of Appeal is victory for the rule of law and a sign that INEC is committed to protecting democratic principles.

Counsel to the Respondent, Hon. Jarigbe told our reporter that INEC had no other options but to withdraw the certificate earlier issued Dr. Odey since it has been voided by a court of law and the Court of Appeal was unequivocal in its determination of the candidate of the party and its order to INEC to accord him all the rights and privileges accruing to the candidate of the party.

Meanwhile, the Ethnic Youth Leaders Council of Nigeria has hailed the emergence of Hon. Jarigbe as Senator-elect and urged Dr. Odey to accept defeat and work with his brother.