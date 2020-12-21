Namibia: Appointment of Meatco Board Found Unlawful

THE Supreme Court has reversed part of a High Court order in which former minister of agriculture John Mutorwa's appointment of a board of directors for the Meat Corporation of Namibia in early 2017 was set aside.

In a judgement by two judges of the appeal court, Mutorwa's decision to appoint seven directors for Meatco in February 2017 was declared irregular and unlawful, but the court decided not to set aside the appointment. The court also commented that there had been a failure of corporate governance in Meatco when the process prescribed by law for the appointment of directors was not followed.

It was decided not to set aside the directors' appointment, as that could potentially have adverse consequences for Meatco and parties which had dealings with the corporation during the time the directors held their positions, appeal judge Dave Smuts remarked in a judgement with which appeal judge Elton Hoff agreed.

The court reached a split decision on the appeal that the minister of agriculture, water and forestry, Meatco and members of the board that was chaired by businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun lodged against a judgement delivered by High Court deputy judge president Hosea Angula in November 2018.

In a minority judgement, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb concluded that five livestock farmers and Meatco members who challenged the appointment of the directors unreasonably delayed approaching the High Court to have the appointment set aside. The five dissatisfied farmers launched their case in September 2017.

Damaseb noted that decisions taken by the board of directors before its appointment was set aside would potentially be illegal if the delay in challenging the appointment was allowed. He proposed that the appeal against Angula's judgement had to be upheld and the application to have the directors' appointment declared unlawful and set aside had to be dismissed.

In the Supreme Court's majority judgement, though, Smuts and Hoff disagreed with Damaseb's finding that the five farmers' legal challenge had been unreasonably delayed.

Smuts said the appeal raised important questions regarding the corporate governance of public enterprises and the enforcement of the rule of law.

He recounted that when the appeal was heard in October this year, it was conceded on behalf of the agriculture minister, Meatco and former directors that Mutorwa could not validly appoint the directors in February 2017. That was because Mutorwa had appointed a temporary board for Meatco in December 2016, and his decision to appoint directors for a temporary, six-month period still stood until it was set aside by the High Court in mid-March 2017, Smuts said.

He also remarked that the five dissatisfied Meatco members at first tried to use the company's structures to have their concerns about the appointment of the directors addressed, and after that failed they sought legal advice without delay and ended up filing a case in the High Court. Smuts said he agreed with Angula that there had not been an unreasonable delay on the part of the five farmers.

As meat producers, the five were entitled to compel the minister and the board of Meatco to act according to the law, Smuts said.

He further commented that the then chairperson of the board failed to ensure that the straightforward task of convening a meeting of Meatco members to have nominees for appointment as directors elected was carried out.

There was a failure of corporate governance in Meatco as a public enterprise before the five members decided to approach the court to have the directors' appointment set aside, he stated.

Legal counsel Phillip Barnard represented the minister in the appeal on instruction of the government attorney.

Mark Kutzner represented Meatco and the former directors.

The five Meatco members did not oppose the appeal.