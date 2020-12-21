Namibia: Kapere Was One of Our Brightest Stars - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has described the late Mandela Kapere as one of the country's "brightest stars, a gentle giant and an irreplaceable young leader".

Speaking at Kapere's memorial service held at the Parliament Gardens on Friday, the head of state said when he thinks of Kapere, he is reminded of the words of his namesake, the late president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, who once said to the youth: "Be scriptwriters of your destiny and feature yourself as stars that showed the way towards a brighter future."

"Indeed, our departed son lived the words that Madiba spoke. He was a scriptwriter of destiny. Even when the enemy, Covid-19, cut his life short, he was in the process of writing his life script, working towards paving the way towards a brighter future, not only for the young people of this nation, but for all generations of Namibians," Geingob said.

Kapere, who was a parliamentarian and former executive chairperson of the National Youth Council, died at 38 earlier this month from Covid-19 complications.

He was buried at the Pioniers Park Cemetery on Saturday.

Geingob said although the country may lament what may have been, "one thing is certain, he (Kapere) lived an admirable life". "It was a life of purpose, defined by sacrifice, hard work, and patriotism. He exemplified the ideal young patriot and his aura and passion transcended tribal, ethnic, racial and class barriers.

He was of the people and for the people," Geingob said.

He said just over a month ago, Kapere visited him, alongside several of his peers. "A few days later, he visited my office again, accompanied by fellow youth, where we engaged in cordial discussions on a myriad of issues relating to our country. In Mandela Kapere I saw a great potential and held high hopes for him, given the fact that he was among a new cohort of youthful parliamentarians who could infuse some energy into our political debates.

"Although this young man has left our earthly presence, the impact that he made at the National Youth Council and beyond cannot be allowed to wane," the president added. He said it was now up to young, visionary Namibians, "who are the architects of our future", to continue the fight for equality, social justice and the economic emancipation of all Namibians. "A fight that comrade Mandela was so passionate about."