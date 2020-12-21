Namibia: Stories That Inspired the Nation in 2020

FROM one of the nation's biggest protests to fight sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the country to a 14-year-old boy putting himself through school, and women who would do anything to make sure their children and families have food on the table - these and more inspired Namibians in a year of unprecedented challenges.

Life finally gets sweeter for Irivari

In February, Lucas Tsamseb, also known as 'Irivari', rose to fame when Namibians started sharing videos of the 'lost' young adult on social media.

Tsamseb roamed the streets of Oshivelo, drinking, smoking, and not knowing how old he was, when he should be in school.

Recordings of him went viral on social media.

Irivari's age could not be determined as he has no national documents. However, according to a dental report provided to social workers from the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, the youngster is between 17 and 21 years old.

The ministry came to his aid and assigned him a social worker, who has since enrolled him at Ondera Primary School in the Oshikoto region.

Good Samaritans contributed to his school uniform, but he had more unmet needs.

Irivari was placed in the care of his aunt, her husband and his four siblings. Both his guardians are unemployed.

Brentius Jahs - the 12-year-old teacher

In April, a 12-year-old Walvis Bay boy set up a classroom in his parent's yard to teach other children mathematics and English during the lockdown.

Brentius Jahs, a Grade 7 pupil at Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, took his assumed role of a teacher seriously as he ordered one of his "pupils" to behave or go to the "naughty corner".

The Namibian found the young "teacher" engaging his six pupils in some physical exercise to stimulate their thinking.

Jahs, who said he wants to be a doctor when he grows up, said during lockdown, he aimed to make sure other children would be able to read by the time schools reopen.

Couple ties knot after 30 years

No relationship is all sunshine, they say, and nobody knows this better than Gideon Hamukwaya (52) and Pehovelo Martin (50).

The couple dated for 30 years, and finally tied the knot on 21 August at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region. The reason it took them so long, is that life and trying to survive posed many challenges, as is evident in their love story.

When the couple finally took the plunge, they had a budget of N$700 only.This covered the magistrate's fee, renting the church, and offering mahangu, traditional beer, a goat and eight chickens to their guests.

That was until a group of seven people took it upon themselves to plan their wedding.

Almost N$30 000 was raised after an online video of the bride announcing her wedding inspired members of the public to help make the couple's dream day unforgettable.

Nation comes through for Twaloloka fire victims

On Sunday 26 July 2020, a massive fire broke out in Walvis Bay's Twaloloka township, destroying houses and leaving hundreds of people homeless. A two-year-old boy died in the fire.

Following the fire, Namibians took to social media to mobilise resources and calls for help. Donations of funds, food, tents, clothes and beddings startedflowing in from individuals and corporate companies around the country.

A father who refuses to give up

Julius Nsamba (31), a father of three, including a son living with a disability, is determined to lift his family out of poverty by giving them a proper education.

Nsamba, who lives in a shack at Okahandja Park, just outside Windhoek, says he carries his curriculum vitae and personal documents with him most of the time. He says he spends most of his days looking for odd jobs around the city to supplement the N$500 per month the family receives in social grants.

His partner, Rayava Cecilia (27), helps him look after their three sons, Izecky (3), Siwogedi (7) and Sheiddy (9), who has pseudoarthrosis, a congenital bone defect.

Nsamba has been advised by concerned members of the public to take Sheiddy to the Windhoek Central Hospital's to treat his malnutrition.

The father says he will continue his quest for odd jobs around Windhoek to support his family and provide his son with adequate medical care.

Underqualified teacher outperforms peers

Lisias Shafooli, previously an underqualified teacher, believes being a teacher is about more than just teaching classes.

Shafooli managed to systematically work his way up to a formal education qualification.

He was in charge of agriculture, life science and mathematics for Grade 10 at Shatipamba Combined School in the Ohangwena region from 2016 until his contract came to end in December last year.

With only over four years' experience in teaching Shafooli managed to make strides improving the quality of education of marginalised San pupils in the Okongo constituency.

In 2018 he was recognised for his hard work and outstanding performance when he was singled out as the overall best teacher at junior secondary certificate level in the region.

He managed a 100% pass rate for his Grade 10 mathematics and life science pupils, and an 88,2% pass rate in agriculture.

In 2017 he was again rewarded for being the overall best physical science, agriculture and mathematics teacher with a 100% pass rate at Grade 10.

Nationwide anti-GBV protests

In October national protests under #ShutItAllDown attracted attention locally and internationally, with president Hage Geingob being implored to intervene in the national sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) crisis.

The protests, which began on Thursday 8 October in Windhoek and called for an end to SGBV and femicide in Namibia, were on the following Saturday met with tear gas, rubber bullets and 27 participants being detained by members of the Namibian Police Special Field Force.

This included three journalists.

The movement that saw protesters in the Erongo, Otjozondjupa and //Kharas regions joining demonstrations was prompted after Shannon Wasserfall's remains were found in a shallow grave in the dunes at Walvis Bay. Wasserfall had been missing since April this year.

Untag baby finally meets dad

Michelle Nel and her Malaysian father reunited in 2015 after 25 years of her searching for him.

Nel was born in 1990 to a Baster mother, Rose Maureen van Neel, and her Malaysian father, Mohamad Yasi Bin Mohamad Noor.

At the age of 41, Noor came to Namibia and was stationed at the United Nations building in Windhoek as part of the Untag police task force, where he met Nel's mother, who raised their daughter by herself at Rehoboth.

Nel's first initiative to search for her father started in high school when she went to the Malaysian embassy to enquire about his whereabouts - to no avail.

In 2015 Nel decided to go and meet her father after being invited to her niece's wedding in Malaysia.

Top jobless pupil's dreams revived

Verner Haimbili passed matric with flying colours in 2015 and was among the top pupils at his school.

The future looked bright for him and his family.

However, at the age of 23, the former Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School pupil was living in poverty at Katutura's Okuryangava settlement - his dreams of getting a tertiary education crushed.

With the little he earned he paid the rent for his small shack with no water or electricity.

After The Namibian reported about his situation in November, many good Samaritans came to his rescue and funded his studies.

Nust lecturer makes international investigators' list

In August, a lecturer at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Dr Pilisano Masake, was included among professional investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Esteban Losilla, chief counsel support at the ICC, in a letter indicated Masake met the requirements to be included on the prestigious list of people eligible to assist with proceedings before the court.

Masake's duties will include investigating core international crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

He says he has investigated crimes domestically, and it has always been his ambition to showcase his criminal investigation skills beyond Namibia.

Grade 7 pupil puts himself through school

For the past four years 14-year-old Timo (not his real name) from Swakopmund has been paying his own rent and contributing to his school fees by pushing shopping trolleys and begging on the streets.

The teenager was discovered by community activist Carl Pesat during stage 1 of the state of emergency locdown.

Pesat runs a welfare organisation called Street-based Person's Network (SBPN), which focuses on protecting homeless people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Timo moved to Swakopmund with his mother and sister from Epundi village in the Ohangwena region. The family rented a shack at DRC informal settlement.

He was enrolled in a Grade 4 at Vrede Rede Primary School, where he is currently in Grade 7.

His mother fell ill and moved to Oshakati where she died.

Soon after his sister also returned to Oshakati. Before leaving, she negotiated accommodation for Timo with the owners of the shack.

The owner agreed that the boy stays, on condition he continued to go to school and paid N$100 rent a month and supplies his own food.

Timo turned to begging on the streets and looking for food in rubbish bins.

Before the state of emergency ended, however, Pesat and his team managed to secure Timo space in a children's home at Swakopmund.

'Andara is my home'

It is not every day that one leaves behind their life to selflessly serve others, but Barbara Müller, a Swiss native, decided to trade her life in Europe to settle in a village in Namibia.

Müller's face has become a beacon of hope for the children of Andara and surrounds in the Kavango East region.

She has built six kindergartens and set up water infrastructure covering some 23 km in a matter of a few months.

She also helpped to facilitate the transfer of medical skills between local and international doctors at Andara, Rundu and Grootfontein state hospitals.

Women find alternatives after hotel lay-offs

Lavinia Ndipwashime (41) a single mother of two and guardian of six children, lies awake at night, worrying about making ends meet after her recent retrenchment.

The Hakahana resident earns N$20 a day selling vetkoek at N$1 each.

She is one of 20 people who were retrenched by the Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino earlier this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

In addition to selling vetkoek to survive, Ndipwashime says she also brews 25 litres of oshikundu, a traditional non-alcoholic drink, and sells it at N$5 a litre.

She uses the money to buy the bare minimum needs, she says.

On the other side of town is Helena 'Maggy' Kambonde (29), who obtained a qualification at the Namibia University of Science and Technology in 2016, hoping to become a chef.

Kambonde, who was temporarily employed at Windhoek's Safari Hotel, was laid off earlier this year after barely working at the establishment for three months.

Together with three other women, Kambonde is now a full-time vendor in Windhoek North.