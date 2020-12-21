Namibia: 6 000 Namibians Join Private Medical Aid Schemes in 2019

FOR the first time in five years private medical aid schemes in Namibia have grown by more than 3% in terms of new beneficiaries.

This represented 6 109 people, according to the annual report of the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervirosry Authority (Namfisa) for last year.

This is a slight change in the percentage of those who are medically covered in the country - from 17% last year to 17,8% of a national population of 2,5 million people.

The Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas) by October this year had a total of 243 226 beneficiaries, while the private sector covered 201 914 individuals by 31 December last year.

This means 445 140 Namibians have access to various specialists, better pharmaceutical products, no long queues or paying excessive amounts when visiting private medical facilities.

In 2019 some 85 795 Namibians, excluding pensioners, could afford private medical aid cover compared to 77 109 in 2015.

In the past five years only 17 901 Namibians were able to access private medical aid cover.

According to Namfisa's annual report the increase of 6 109 in beneficiaries is quite exceptional.

"This was the first time in more than five years that the growth in beneficiaries was exceeded 3%," it states.

The regulator says the increase was due to approximately 3 800 principal members registering for a low-cost option offered by an open fund.

Namfisa says "the principal members of the fund concerned had lacked medical aid cover up to that point".

Dependants increased by 1,1% from 2018 to 104 424 by the end of 2019.

Total industry assets grew by 5,3% to N$2 billion as at 31 December 2019, mainly due to reinvesting a portion of 2019 nett surplus of N$136,4 million.

Healthcare expenditure refers to the sum of benefits paid from the risk pool of medical aid funds.

The annual increase in total healthcare expenditure from 2018 to 2019 amounted to 11,7% or N$3,9 billion.

This means privately covered individuals had access to almost N$4 billion in a year to cover their medical expenses.

The uptick was attributable to "inflationary increases in healthcare costs and increased utilisation of hospitalisation and related radiology, pathology and specialist services".

Over the same five years, the claims ratio has remained below 100 between 86,3% and 90,8%, with the highest ratio recorded for 2019.

Thus, gross contributions have adequately settled gross healthcare expenditure, with excess funds available to cover non-healthcare expenses and contributing to building reserves.

The average healthcare expenditure per beneficiary for the year 2019 was N$19,158, which was 8,4% more than in 2018.

As experienced in previous years, hospitals, pharmacies and medical specialists comprised the bulk of healthcare expenditure in 2019.

Claims associated with these three groups accounted for 63,3%, or N$2,5 billion of total benefits paid.

Hospital claims were the highest at N$1,4 billion, followed by pharmacies/medicine at N$597,5 million, while specialist claims amounted to N$480,1 million.

The continuous growth in healthcare expenditure, which has consistently exceeded the Namibia Consumer Price Index inflation rate for the past five reporting years, signifies the unaffordability of private healthcare cover for the average Namibian.

Namfisa says the constant rise in healthcare expenditure was influenced by annual medical price inflation and members' use of the services.

Furthermore, membership to medical aid funds is becoming increasingly unaffordable as salaries increased in line with inflation, while the cost of membership to a medical aid fund and medical aid fund expenses continue to rise at a rate higher than inflation.

Healthcare expenditure and administration costs together accounted for 97,5% of gross contributions in 2019.

ADMINISTRATION COSTS

Since 2015, administrating the saving pool for medical emergence has never gone beyond 8% of gross contributions.

For the past two years it has been 6,6%.

However, in 2019, it has slightly gone up to 6,7% to almost match 2015 level.

However, the industry has reported an operational deficit (of N$42,8 million for 2019) which was the result of deducting healthcare and non-healthcare costs from nett contributions before investment and other income, which was a significant decrease from the operational surplus of N$77,7 million reported for 2018.

Total expenditure increased by N$443,4 million, which exceeded the N$323 million increase in contributions, accounting for the lower operational surplus reported for the review period.

