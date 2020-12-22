Nigeria Govt Extends NIN Registration Deadline for SIM Cards

21 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

PREMIUM TIMES reported how hundreds of people gathered at a registration office in Lagos Monday as residents struggled to register for the NIN.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has released the statement below announcing an extension in the deadline for incorporating National Identification Number (NIN) with SIM cards.

This followed an earlier directive by the government for NIN to be linked to all SIM cards within the next two weeks.

That deadline has now been extended by a minimum of three weeks, according to the NCC statement.

Read the full statement below.

The National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020. The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

RESOLUTIONS

Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

1. Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021.

2. Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.

3. NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols - particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

4. The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their Identities; The Federal Government also thanks all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.

5. Mr. President has also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urges all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.

6. USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.

Prof. Umar G. Danbatta, FNSE, FRAES, FAEng, FNIEEE, Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC

Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, NIMC

For: Ministerial Task Force

Read the original article on Premium Times.

