Nigeria: Hisbah in Kano Arrests 43 People for 'Prostitution, Alcohol Sales'

21 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Hisbah's commander general in the state says the arrest was jointly organised between Hisbah board and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 43 people for prostitution and illegal sales of alcohol substance at Kwanar Gafan vegetables market, in Garun Malam Local Government Area of the state.

Harun Ibn-Syna, the Commander General of Hisbah ,who paraded the suspects on Monday, in Sharada quarters, confirmed the arrest.

"Out of the 43, 34 are females while the remaining nine are males, aged between 15 and 18.

"The investigation conducted on the suspects also revealed that, out of the male number, eight were found selling hard drugs and one person found in possession of 80 cartons of different bottles of beer," Mr 'Ibn-Syna said.

He said 14 were HIV positive, 10 knew their status while four do not know, and that three rolls of male and female condoms were also recovered at the market.

He said the arrest was jointly organised between Hisbah board and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Earlier, the Director General of the board, Aliyu Kibiya, disclosed that most of the suspects are from Kano, while some of them are from neighbouring states which include Adamawa, Anambra, Cross river, Bauchi, Benue, Kaduna, Niger, Gombe and Taraba.

