Liberia: U.S. Embassy Issues Alert About Money Shortage in Liberia

22 December 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)

The United States Embassy near Monrovia has issued travel alert for Americans and others intending to visit Liberia during this festive season.

In the alert released Monday, December 21, 2020, the Embassy said "travelers should be aware that it may be difficult to obtain cash from banks in Liberia and should plan accordingly."

"Liberia's banking sector has experienced a growing shortage of cash - both U.S. and Liberian dollars - over the last several months. As a consequence, it is difficult to obtain adequate cash supplies from ATMs and banks. There are no ATM facilities for public use at the U.S. Embassy," the alert said.

Continuing, it said "amounts of U.S. dollars over $10,000 must be reported upon entry to Liberia. Travelers may exit with no more than $7,500 U.S. dollars."

Actions to Take:

The Embassy recommends that travelers should make sure their health insurance plan provides coverage overseas, adding "most care providers overseas only accept cash payments."

It also encouraged travelers to bring cash sufficient for the duration of your trip; secure their possessions when they are in public areas; avoid displaying or carrying unnecessary valuables and large sums of money.

The Embassy further encouraged travelers to pay expenses such as hotels and flights by credit or debit card when possible.

"Check with vendors to ensure credit or debit cards are accepted. There have been reports of financial information being compromised even at hotels where credit cards are routinely accepted. The U.S. Embassy cannot assist with bill payment," the alert said.

Read the original article on NEWS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NEWS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.