Liberia: U.S. Embassy Issues Alert About Money Shortage in Liberia

The United States Embassy near Monrovia has issued travel alert for Americans and others intending to visit Liberia during this festive season.

In the alert released Monday, December 21, 2020, the Embassy said "travelers should be aware that it may be difficult to obtain cash from banks in Liberia and should plan accordingly."

"Liberia's banking sector has experienced a growing shortage of cash - both U.S. and Liberian dollars - over the last several months. As a consequence, it is difficult to obtain adequate cash supplies from ATMs and banks. There are no ATM facilities for public use at the U.S. Embassy," the alert said.

Continuing, it said "amounts of U.S. dollars over $10,000 must be reported upon entry to Liberia. Travelers may exit with no more than $7,500 U.S. dollars."

Actions to Take:

The Embassy recommends that travelers should make sure their health insurance plan provides coverage overseas, adding "most care providers overseas only accept cash payments."

It also encouraged travelers to bring cash sufficient for the duration of your trip; secure their possessions when they are in public areas; avoid displaying or carrying unnecessary valuables and large sums of money.

The Embassy further encouraged travelers to pay expenses such as hotels and flights by credit or debit card when possible.

"Check with vendors to ensure credit or debit cards are accepted. There have been reports of financial information being compromised even at hotels where credit cards are routinely accepted. The U.S. Embassy cannot assist with bill payment," the alert said.