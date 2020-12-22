Kenya: Motorsports Family Mourns Ex-Driver Haji

Former rally driver, Gafoor Noormohmaed Haji is dead. Haji, who would have turned 63 on Tuesday, died Monday after spending almost seven years in bed under the supervision of a medical team.

He was paralysed after an earlier stroke.

Haji was previously based in Kenya before he migrated to UK several years ago. He helped Your Truly make his rallying debut at the wheels of a Subaru Leone when the pair finished in a commendable place at the end of a training rally in 1985.

He was among the leading drivers who provided support and help to most of the crews locally. The Sidi Brothers photographic team was among the beneficiaries of Haji's help.

Next February's Rally Sweden, the second round of the FIA World Rally Championship, has been called off due to increased restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rally was scheduled to be based in Sweden's Farmland on February 11 to 14 but a decision of the County Board of Farmland in Karlstad last Tuesday agreed there was no alternative but to cancel the event for health security reasons.

The four-time world championship-winning Finn Tommi Makinen has stepped aside from his four-year stay as TGR's team principal to work as Toyota's Motorsport Advisor.

Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda has thanked Makinen for his work.

Jari-Matti Latvala has been appointed to succeed Mäkinen, who takes up the role of Motorsport Advisor to Toyota from January 2021.

What is a shakedown in rally? This is the drivers' and teams' last chance to test their cars at full speed. As a spectator this is an opportunity to see your favorite drivers over and over again from different perspectives. The stage starts with a three-kilometre technical section, where the blind crests and curves follow each other

A Special Stage (SS) is a section of closed road at a stage rallying event. Racers attempt to complete the stage in the shortest time. A race on a special stage is co-ordinated such that each competing racer begins after a set interval, to reduce the chance of impedance by other competitors.

Each SS is a relatively short section, usually up to about 40 kilometres in length. A rally usually comprises approximately 15 to 30 special stages. The driver with the lowest overall time for all special stages in an event is the winner.

Did you know that... .

Rally cars also run upgraded engine valves to allow more fuel in and exhaust gasses out. This makes for bigger bangs in the engine.

Bigger bangs make more noise.

The compression ratios are also higher than in a standard road car and the engines are designed to rev higher than that of an average road car.

