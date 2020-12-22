Africa: Unicef Launches the Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard

21 December 2020
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

New York — As the designated COVAX procurement coordinator and procurement agent, UNICEF has launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard - an interactive tool for countries, partners and industry to follow the developments of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 vaccine market and the efforts of the COVAX Facility to ensure fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

In this first release, the dashboard provides a regularly updated overview of the global research and development pipeline, the projected production capacity, publicly announced bilateral and multilateral supply agreements, as well as reported price points.

Once the ongoing joint UNICEF-PAHO tender on behalf of the COVAX Facility is complete, the dashboard will be expanded to provide visibility on progress towards the goal of the COVAX Facility to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

In 2021, the dashboard will provide an update on the status of procurement by UNICEF and other buyers participating in the COVAX Facility. It will also track the status of deliveries by UNICEF and other participating national and institutional buyers.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard is a testament to UNICEF's firm commitment to transparency, recognizing that the free flow of information and correcting information asymmetries is critical to underpin efficient markets.

Read the original article on Unicef.

Copyright © 2020 United Nations Children's Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

