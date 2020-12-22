Egyptian Blogger Shadi Abu Zeid Jailed for 6 Months Over 2016 Facebook Video

21 December 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — Egyptian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release blogger Shadi Abu Zeid, and cease jailing members of the press for their work, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

On November 21, a Cairo appeals court sentenced video blogger Abu Zeid to six months in prison after convicting him of insulting a government official in a Facebook post, according to news reports and his lawyer Nasser Amin, who spoke to CPJ in a phone interview.

Later that day, Abu Zeid was transferred to Cairo's Tora Prison to begin his jail term, Amin said.

Abu Zeid was previously arrested on May 6, 2018, on charges of publishing false news and joining a banned group, according to CPJ research. He was held in pretrial detention until November 2, 2020, when he was released on the condition that he spend two nights per week in police custody, according to news reports, Amin, and a local journalist who is following the case and spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

"It is shocking that Egyptian authorities would re-imprison blogger Shadi Abu Zeid, who was finally released last month after spending more than two years in pretrial detention," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour. "Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Abu Zeid and make sure that journalists can work freely."

The charges sparking Abu Zeid's November 21 conviction stem from a January 2016 video mocking police officers that he published on "The Rich Content," a satirical news and interview program he ran on YouTube and his now-shuttered personal Facebook page, according to Amin, those news reports, and CPJ's review of the video, which has since been taken offline.

Amin told CPJ that Abu Zeid's trial concerning the 2016 video started in 2018, when he was still in pretrial custody on the false news and banned group charges, which led him to miss most of his hearings and thereby lose his right to appeal.

Until 2016, Abu Zeid also worked as a correspondent for the satirical news program "Abla Fahita," which aired on the privately owned Capital Broadcasting Channel, according to CPJ research.

Abu Zeid was not included in CPJ's recent census of journalists imprisoned as of December 1, 2020, because CPJ was not aware of the new case against him at the time. On December 19, Rola Abu Zeid, the journalist's sister, disclosed his imprisonment in a Facebook post.

CPJ emailed the Egyptian Ministry of Interior for comment, but did not immediately receive any reply.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.