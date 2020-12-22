Tanzania: Pula Scoops 2020 Insurtech of the Year Award for Supporting Smallholder Farmers

Pula, a leading Agricultural technology that develops and deploys crops and livestock insurance, has won the InsurTech of the year award at the 6th annual African Insurance awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.

This comes as a result of Pula's experience in managing over 4.3 million smallholder farmers through their Area Risk Index and yield insurance product.

The company also bundles digital services, for instance SMS agronomy tips during planting season.

Pula carries out crop cut Exercise on farms after harvest to determine compensation for farmers.

As a result smallholder farmers have received total compensation of up to 20 million USD.

Pula co-founder Thomas Njeru said the award is a testimony to the significance of pula's mission of protecting smallholder farmers in Africa.

African farmers are exposed to various climate risks including excessive rainfall, drought, pests and diseases that affects production.

Pula specialises in Agriculture Insurance and provides levers to connect participating farmers with regional and global reinsurance firms to mitigate such risks.

Pula co-founder Rose Goslinga said, they're looking forward to partnering with more African governments and private sector to help drive the uptake of agriculture insurance and drive resilience for additional 10 million farmers.

"We want to send a big shout out to the dedicated staff of pula, partners, investors, insurers and farmers that we work with. With this award we are optimistic that agriculture insurance will be a necessary product that will help transform agriculture industry in Africa," said Rose Goslinga.

InsurTech company of the year award targets non-insurers collaborating with insurers to improve customer service delivery, product development and innovation.

African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) based in Lagos is the main sponsor of the award.

"Africa Re will continue to be a dedicated partner and will go the extra mile to support and reward outstanding efforts to help develop the entire African Insurance industry," said Dr. Corneille Karekezi, Africa Re CEO.

Other Pula partners include WFP, IFAD, One Acre Fund Vision Fund, and governments of Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Central Republic, Mozambique and India