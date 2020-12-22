Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Adopts Vaccination Plan

Luanda — Angola's Cabinet Council Monday in Luanda approved the National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan which contains the guidelines for the people immunisation process.

According to a note from the 12nd Session of the Cabinet Council chaired by President João Lourenço, the National Vaccination Plan will reduce death and sickness rate, contribute to the wellbeing of the population and help resume the economic and social activity.

The source adds that the Angolan government assures that the vaccine is efficacious and free of charge and the vaccination will comprise two stages, with the first covering people more than 40 years of age and those with high exposition risks.

The second phase will cater for people with ages from 20 to 39 years, market vendors, public servisse drivers and the like, the source also says.