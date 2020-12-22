Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Adopts Vaccination Plan

21 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Cabinet Council Monday in Luanda approved the National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan which contains the guidelines for the people immunisation process.

According to a note from the 12nd Session of the Cabinet Council chaired by President João Lourenço, the National Vaccination Plan will reduce death and sickness rate, contribute to the wellbeing of the population and help resume the economic and social activity.

The source adds that the Angolan government assures that the vaccine is efficacious and free of charge and the vaccination will comprise two stages, with the first covering people more than 40 years of age and those with high exposition risks.

The second phase will cater for people with ages from 20 to 39 years, market vendors, public servisse drivers and the like, the source also says.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.