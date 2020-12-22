Angola: Covid-19 - Angola to Get Vaccines in February

Luanda — Angola will start receiving the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in February 2021, the Health minister announced Monday in Luanda.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the 12nd Session of the Cabinet Council, Sílvia Lutucuta said February next year is in line with the plan Angola got from the vaccines producing company, Covax".

The minister explained that the 12 million doses will not arrive in the country at once, assuring that a substantial number of doses of the vaccine will be in the country until April next year.

According to the official, the vaccines are a donation from Covax Initiative that will fund the programme.

She said Angolan government will provide for the operational costs and reinforcement of the cold storage facilities.

Minister Sílvia Lutucuta stated that until January next year, Angolan government will have put in place all logistics, including the cold complex for the conservation of the vaccines.

The National Covid-19 Vaccination Plan was approved Monday by the Cabinet Council, comprising two stages. The first will cover people older than 40 years and those with high exposition risks.

The second stage will involve people with ages from 20 to 39 years, market vendors, public service drivers and the like.