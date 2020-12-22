Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 103 Recoveries, 42 New Infections

21 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has reported, in the last 24 hours, the recovery of 103 Covid-19 patients, 42 new infections and three deaths.

The information was released Monday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily Covid-19 update briefing.

According to the official, the recoveries have been recorded in southern Cunene province ( 38), northeastern Lunda Sul (35), Luanda (28) and central Huambo (02), with ages between six and 74 years.

The source added that the positive cases involve people with ages from 11 to 67 years, 32 males and 10 females.

The infections have been reported in the capital, Luanda, with 20 cases, northern Cabinda (12), Huambo (05), southeastern Cuando Cubango (03) and northern Uíge and Malanje with one each.

Mufinda said the dead are Angolan male nationals with ages from 42 to 74 years, from Cuando Cubango, Luanda and Uíge.

The official put Angola's Covid-19 figures at 16,686 infections, 390 deaths, 9,695 recoveries and 6,601 active patients.

