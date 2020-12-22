Angola, São Tomé & Príncipe to Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

20 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The republics of Angola and São Tomé & Principe are to sign this Monday, in Luanda, a visa waiver agreement.

The agreement is to be signed in the ambit of a visit, to happen this Monday, of the São Tomean minister of Foreign Affairs, Co-operation and Communities, Edite dos Ramos da Costa.

According to a note from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, the visit programme includes other activities.

Angola and São Tomé & Principe hold diplomatic, co-operation and friendship relations for over forty years.

