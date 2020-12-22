Tanzania: Three Nurses in Pccb Hands for 20,000/ - Bribe

21 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame, Mpanda

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Katavi Region are probing three nurses working at Ilembo Health Centre Maternity Ward in Mpanda Municipality for allegedly soliciting and receiving 20,000/- from pregnant women promising to help them deliver safely.

The Katavi regional anti corruption watchdog boss, Mr Christopher Nakua named the trio as Hussein Hassan Kimaro, Charles Daniel and Isack Muhigi.

He said the suspects allegedly committed the offence between December 13 and 14 this year, while serving at the institution.

He further clarified that two of them committed the crime on December 13 this year at night, while attending to pregnant women who were admitted at the health facility on the day.

Narrating the incident Mr Nakua further explained on the material day, Daniel solicited 20,000/- from the husband of a pregnant mother waiting to deliver, after taking 10,000/- as advance payment.

"On the same day, Mhigi while attending patients in maternity ward at the health facility solicited and received 10,000/- being a bribe from a pregnant woman," he added..

Mr Nakua noted that when the suspects were interrogated by Ilembo Health Centre Nurse-in-Charge Officer and other Medical-in-Charge Officers, they admitted to have committed the offence, and opted to refund the money.

However, he said one of the suspects, Kimaro was arrested with a bag full of drugs carried for unknown motive, adding that he will be charged for stealing and selling them to patients in the maternity wards.

"After he was arrested he attempted to escape but failed, he admitted to have stolen the medicine after interrogation," he said.

