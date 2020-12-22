Tanzania: Necta Warns Head Teachers Over Cheating Epidemic

THE National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde on Monday warned heads of schools against cheating in examinations, saying stern measures would be taken against all culprits.

Dr Msonda said his office is aware of the involvement of some school heads in national examinations cheating, warning that his office will not hesitate to take strong measures against them and their schools.

Dr Msonde was speaking at the 15th meeting of the Tanzania Heads of Secondary Schools Association (TAHOSSA), which started on Monday in Dodoma.

He asked head teachers to stop the cheating epidemic, saying the malpractice neither benefits them, nor the nation and students involved.

Dr Msonge argued that in most cases examination cheating is planned at schools and that some heads of schools are involved.

"I would like to ask you to stop, it is high time all of us say enough is enough, if cheating happens, it should involve students and not teachers, let remain professional and preach fairness among students," he noted.

He added: "I can assure that if you (heads of schools) say no to examination cheating, this bad practice will end, all heads of schools are invigilators, therefore it is your responsibility to ensure all principles and regulations are thoroughly observed."

According to Dr Msonde, examination cheating is becoming a normal practice and it is now spotted from standard four examinations.

However, he said, it is the fact that some teachers are forced by school owners to record outstanding performance but in doing so they end up violating rules and principles of examinations.

He asked them to be patriotic by sticking to professionalism.

"I understand, there is a pressure when schools record poor performance, but that is the reality, we must stick to professionalism, let's be patriotic to our nation and our profession," he said.

The head teachers together agreed with Dr Msonde's directives by raising hands as a sign of agreement.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo ordered all district council directors to ensure all land under education institutions across the country is surveyed by 2021.

He said the move will prevent land invasion and stop unnecessary interaction between the general public and students at schools.

The minister was also dismayed by the four district council directors who failed to issue permits to teachers from their areas to attend the meeting.

He ordered the Permanent Secretary (PORALG) Eng Joseph Nyamhanga to seek clarification from the directors- Msalala, Kahama , Korogwe and Sikonge on the matter.

"The heads of schools have been invited here to take government's directives on how to run schools, but some of them have been denied permission by their directors, this is unacceptable, I need clarification on this matter," he said.

Mr Jafo said in the past five years, the government employed a total of 18,000 science, mathematics teachers and lab technicians.

Earlier, TAHOSSA President, Vitalis Shija had asked the government to survey all schools' areas to avoid land invasion.