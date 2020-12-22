Tanzania: Why Mtwara Fertiliser Plant Project Has Been Delayed

Dar es Salaam — The fate of the planned $1.9 billion fertiliser plant on the Mtwara coastline is still unclear as the government is yet to agree with potential investors on the project's commercial framework.

The project was supposed to start in 2016 through a joint venture of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) with several foreign companies - but they did not strike a deal with the government on the commercial terms to be involved.

The Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura) which regulates the exploration, development and production of natural gas and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) said at the weekend that the fertiliser project is still on - but the negotiations on commercial terms have not yet been concluded.

Natural gas

The acting Pura director general, Charles Sangweni, said during a workshop for the media that the issue is mainly on the price of natural gas which would be used as raw material for manufacturing the fertiliser. According to him, the price of natural gas is at least $3 per unit (MBTU) at the well. But a German investor wants it reduced to $2.6.

The price at the well - also known as 'wellhead price' - excludes the cost of processing and transporting the natural gas from the well to the fertiliser plant.

"That means, for the investor to buy natural gas at $2.6 per unit, the government has to subsidise it," said Mr Sangweni.

According to him, the plant is expected to export 70 percent of the fertiliser and the remaining 30 percent will cover the demand of Tanzanian farmers.

"The challenge is for the government to subsidise the natural gas in the production of fertiliser that will largely be exported," he said.

The project is one of the oil and gas-related projects which still waiting both the government and investors decision to commence.

Another waiting project is the LNG plant which is planned in Lindi.

The national oil company Tanzania Petroleum Development Company (TPDC) has started paying compensation to people who will leave the area identified for the construction of the $30 billion project.

Mr Sangweni said the project is waiting for the final investment decision (FID) of investors after they completed their negotiations with the government.

The negotiations for the Host Government Agreement (HGA) between the government and International Oil and Gas Companies (IOCs) on the LNG project stalled for about a year following the government's decision to review Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs).

However, TPDC was quoted last week as saying that the negotiations are set to resume in January 2021 after the review completed.