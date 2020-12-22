Angola: Agricultural Sector's GDP Increases 4 Percent in Second Quarter

18 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the sector of family agriculture recorded a 4% increase in the second quarter of the year 2020, representing a growth of 21,899 million kwanzas, reads a report made by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to the FAO report - which was presented last week at the Consultative Council of the Industry and Trade Ministry- despite the fact that the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the international financial crisis, the agriculture sector has been growing countrywide.

ANGOP has learnt that the European Union (EU) has been supporting the development of family agriculture in Angola.

According to the document, the number of young people living in agricultural areas in Angola also grew in the past twenty years.

The FAO report reveals that agricultural production in this southern African country has been increasing gradually, also having into account that 54% of the population resides in rural zones.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.