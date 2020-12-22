Angola: Agricultural Sector's GDP Increases 4 Percent in Second Quarter

Luanda — The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the sector of family agriculture recorded a 4% increase in the second quarter of the year 2020, representing a growth of 21,899 million kwanzas, reads a report made by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to the FAO report - which was presented last week at the Consultative Council of the Industry and Trade Ministry- despite the fact that the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the international financial crisis, the agriculture sector has been growing countrywide.

ANGOP has learnt that the European Union (EU) has been supporting the development of family agriculture in Angola.

According to the document, the number of young people living in agricultural areas in Angola also grew in the past twenty years.

The FAO report reveals that agricultural production in this southern African country has been increasing gradually, also having into account that 54% of the population resides in rural zones.