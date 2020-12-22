Angola: Basketball - Petro Start Christmas Tournament With Victory

20 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda's senior males main basketball team last Sunday beat Petro B by 81-77, in the opening game of the Christmas Tournament taking in Luanda's Victorino Cunha Court, from 20 to 23 December.

The opening round also had the encounter between

1º de Agosto (main team) and 1º de Agosto B, with the victory of the former by 105-64.

In the second round, set for this Monday, Petro de Luanda (B-team) will face 1º de Agosto (main team), at 02.00pm, and 1º Agosto (B-team) will face Petro de Luanda at 05.00pm.

The last round is to be played on Wednesday with the following match ups:

Petro de Luanda B versus 1.º de Agosto B

Petro de Luanda (main team) versus 1º de Agosto (main team).

The tournament is happening in the round-robin system and disputed in one leg.

