Kenya: Medics Under KMPDU Begin Strike Over Unresolved PPE, Allowance Demands

21 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Medical workers, including doctors, under the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) commenced a nationwide strike on Monday over unmet demands for the provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment, enhanced risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover.

Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union's acting Secretary General, said no progress had been made on talks with the national government.

Provision of adequate PPE, enhanced risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover were among thirteen demands the KMPDU had listed in an initial 14-day strike notice issued on November 16, which was later extended for a further 14 days.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.