Kenya: Medics Under KMPDU Begin Strike Over Unresolved PPE, Allowance Demands

Nairobi — Medical workers, including doctors, under the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) commenced a nationwide strike on Monday over unmet demands for the provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment, enhanced risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover.

Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union's acting Secretary General, said no progress had been made on talks with the national government.

Provision of adequate PPE, enhanced risk allowance and comprehensive medical cover were among thirteen demands the KMPDU had listed in an initial 14-day strike notice issued on November 16, which was later extended for a further 14 days.