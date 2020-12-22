Kenya: Abandoned Patients Stranded in Public Hospitals As Doctors' Strike Begins

Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
Susan Liaman is wheeled out of hospital after failing to get medical services at Nakuru Level Five Hospital on December 21, 2020.
21 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Patients in public hospitals in Kisumu were left stranded as medical workers under the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) joined clinical staff in a nationwide strike on Monday.

Patients who were unable to secure transfers to private hospitals were left with no option but to return home amid pain and anguish.

At the Kisumu County Hospital, formerly Kisumu District Hospital, infants in the incubators were discharged.

Imelda Akinyi, a mother, said her newborn baby had been in the incubator with no one attending to her.

Akinyi feared for the life of her infant as doctors commenced their strike after the government failed to address their grievances.

She said she had nowhere to take her newborn baby who came out before the due date and pleaded with the medics to resume work.

In the same facility, Myrose Otieno, who is pregnant and due to give birth was wondering what will happen when her turn comes.

Otieno said she cannot afford delivering in a private hospital due to inadequate finances.

It was the same scenario at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where, Henry Ouma, a patient who had undergone a surgery to remove his urinary bladder on Saturday was wheeled out of the ward due to the strike.

A spot check in various public hospitals within the county revealed a sorry state with empty wards, waiting bays and consultation rooms.

Dr Francis Oyugi, the medical superintendent at Kisumu County Hospital said they had to ground all services and send away patients who were in the wards.

Oyugi said the only services available were those offered by the HIV clinic and psychiatry ward.

Bernard Owino who is in charge of Ahero sub-county hospital also said the maternity wing and theater were closed as a result of the biting strike.

Owino noted that the facility which always accommodates between 100 - 200 outpatients per day with more than 10 deliveries was closed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Health Crisis on the Cards for Kenya as Doctors Go on Strike
Kenyan Doctors Dying of Covid-19 as Health Sector Flounders
Details of Kenya-Cuba Doctors' Deal Revealed
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.