Tanzania: Police Bursts Planned Orgy Party in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — December 23, was supposed to be a date to remember for certain city revelers who had been invited to sample some unimaginable pleasures.

It was a party that got many of the philandering males in Dar es Salaam licking their lips, for it promised a once in a lifetime experience.

The announcement of the orgy party which is quite a rare occurrence in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam took many by surprise for it promised some of the stuff you only see the mafia films.

The setting as advertised was at a certain private beach house in Mbezi Beach with tickets going for Sh150,000 and Sh300,000 depending on kind of comfort that a patron chooses.

The Sh150,000 ticket would offer a patron one woman, a bottle of whisky and beer was free on the House whereas for the sh300,000 ticket a patron would have a threesome, a bottle of whisky plus other pleasantries that money can buy.

The clip advertising the show became one of the trending issues in the City and that was when police swung into action arresting the organizers of the event.

Speaking to Mwananchi, Kinondon Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Kingai said the suspected organizers were arrested mid last week and were still searching for others involved in circulating the video.

"We have arrested the organizer plus other four who were involved in the dissemination of the clip and we are looking for others who are still at large," he said.

According to Kingai, police had decided intervene because the planned party was against the laws of the country

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is illegal to distribute a video encouraging sexual acts and it is also against the cyber laws, therefore we are continuing with investigations and once it is complete they will be presented in court."

In addition to finding a partner, a patron would be given a room, access to a swimming pool, and other related services. "These are our tickets ... this one is for Sh300,000 you get two women and Sh150,000 you get one woman. On this ticket you will get a room, a swimming pool plus my show (she mentions it), you are all welcome to Mbezi Beach at a private house, "explains the woman in a video that was circulated online.

The announcement that organizers were being held riled some patrons whereas there were some who praised Police efforts to stop the rot.

Lucy Athumani said if the Police Force did not take action against the perpetrators, it would be seen as if they were blessing the ceremony which is a new form of prostitution.

"Arresting them is not enough and they have to be dealt with severely so that others know that doing so is an offense and they should never try," said Lucy.