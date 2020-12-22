Nigeria: FIFA, NFF, Roma Celebrate Falcons Star, Ohale, At 29

World football governing body, FIFA, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and AS Roma have sent birthday wishes to Super Falcons defender, Osinachi Ohale who turned 29, yesterday.

FIFA wrote on their women's World Cup Twitter handle: "Happy birthday, Osinachi Ohale!"

According to the NFF: "Happy birthday to @NGSuper Falcons defender, @OhaleOsinachi. Have a good one champ!"

While Roma wrote: "appy birthday @OhaleOsinachi!

"Our Nigeria international defender is celebrating today!"

Ohale was a member of the Falcons squad that won the 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations. She was also on the Nigerian squads to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

At club level she has played for Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, CD Tacón and currently plays for Roma women's team.