Tanzania: 1bn/ - Muheza Water Project Ready By Feb, Says Minister

22 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Cheji Bakari, Tanga

DEPUTY Minister for Water, Engineer Mary Mahundi has promised to make sure that the third and final phase of the 1bn/- Muheza Water project is completed on time.

Upon its completion, the project will be expected to serve over 300,000 Tanga City residents. She said the ministry is looking forward to paying the contractor within two weeks from now so that they hurry up with its completion.

According to the Deputy Minister, the project is set to be completed by February, next year.

However, according to Tanga Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (Tanga Uwasa) officials, the contractor is required to complete the project by March, 2021, but he assured the authority that oversees the project that the scheme could be ready by January.

According to Tanga UWASA, the project costs 6.1bn/- and so far 4bn/- has already been paid to the contractor, who has also completed phase one and two. The third phase, according to the authority has been completed by 75 per cent.

