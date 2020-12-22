Tanzania: Govt to End Shortage of Health Workers

22 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida, Geita

THE Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) George Mkuchika has directed relevant authorities to report to his office newly constructed health facilities and prompt provision of services to people.

He did this at the weekend during his tour to inspect various development projects in Chato District. He said the government was well-prepared to end a shortage of health workers.

"The government is aware of the shortage of staff in the education and health sectors. It has already recruited teachers and it is doing the same in the health sector and others," he said.

He added: "We used to face a shortage of health experts in the past, but we have many right now. They are to be posted wherever there is a need. It is the government's role to ensure there are enough medical equipment and health workers after the construction and installation of medical equipment."

Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel said the region had already put in place strategies to address all challenges in the health sector, including the construction of dispensaries in every village.

According to him, the plan is to construct 100 dispensaries in the region this year, but the outbreak of Covid-19 slowed down the progress. He explained that only 30 dispensaries had been completed, while the progress of 70 others was going on well.

Chato Constituency Member of Parliament, Dr Medard Kalemani, commented that 10 health centres had been constructed in the constituency out of the targeted 23 health centres.

