Tanzania: Azam Denies Deducting Bonuses for Players' Underperformance

AZAM have denied claims that their recent poor performance in the Mainland Premier league has been necessitated by deduction of bonuses, resulting to lack of morale among players.

The Chamazi based club have had a bumpy ride in the ongoing Premier League contest as they have gone winless in six back to back matches for them to trail the current leaders Young Africans with 11 points after playing 16 games.

Their recent 2-2 draw with Ruvu Shooting at their home, Azam Complex had some speculations that morale in the team has dropped due to the deduction of players' bonuses was heard forcing the management to come out to clear the air.

"About the issue that we have reduced bonuses of our players is not true since we have never owed any player including coaches in forms of either signing fees or monthly salaries. "Instead, this season we have improved the status of player bonuses such that previously, they used to share the allowance given to them with the technical bench but now, players have their own bonus so is the coaching staff," said the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat'.

He added that in the final meeting with players before the commencement of the season, they had agreed that if they win three consecutive games, they will be given extra bonus.

Queried to comment if they have tried to find out the root cause of the team's unfruitful results in their recent league encounters, Popat said whenever a new coach comes in, he brings his own style of play.

"Under the new coach (Zambian George Lwandamina), the team can now score at least more than two goals and at the same time create numerous scoring chances even though we still have a problem of conceding goals. "I think the coach has seen that the issue of creating scoring chances has at least been resolved hence he needs to find long lasting solution to arrest the problems of conceding goals," he said.

Moreover, Popat noted that all the team's affairs which need to be taken care of by the management have been amicably sorted out such that what is remaining now concerns the technical panel of the club.

Azam have a tricky match against title holders Simba in their last match of the season's first round which will be a good test for Lwandamina to see how his side is responding to his tactics.