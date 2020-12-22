Tanzania: Govt to Support Nit to Fulfill Its Pledges

THE government has said it will continue supporting the National Institute of Transport (NIT) to enable the institution meet its obligation of preparing transport experts.

Speaking at the NIT 36th Graduation ceremony at the main campus in Dar es Salaam, the Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Eng Godfrey Kasekenya said the government under has invested a lot in improving the transport sector including construction of roads, modern railway, ship construction and purchasing of aircrafts.

"But all these could not be possible if we are still depending on foreign experts, " he said, adding that the election manifesto of ruling CCM 2020-2025 directs the government to continue supporting the NIT to enable it provide more experts," Eng Kasekenya said.

Despite the pledged support, the government ordered the management of NIT to use internal sources of funds to develop and improve its infrastructures.

The Deputy Minister also asked the Institute to engage public and private institutions which can offer support in construction of student's dormitories.

He said the government recognises challenges facing the Institution which include old building infrastructures, shortage of lecturer's offices and student's dormitories.

Also, the Deputy Minister advised graduates to continue seek further studies and not satisfied with expertise gained.

Eng Kasekenya urged NIT staff and lecturers to increase efforts in implementing their activities for industrial economy development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NIT Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Blasius Nyichomba, said on implementing NIT mission and vision 2025 the management managed to improve the teaching infrastructures and environment.

"I also thank the government for giving the opportunity to our Institute in implementing the Regional Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (RCoERS) project under the sponsorship of Africa Development Bank (AfDB)," Prof Nyichomba said.

He said NIT will continue to extend the scope of training according to the demand in transport sectors namely roads, railway, air and marine.

Speaking earlier, the NIT Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa said enrolment had increased by 258 per cent from 3,248 students in the 2014/15 academic year to 11,640 in 2020/221.

Prof Mganilwa said that the aviation sector has been growing at 12 per cent per annum which creates room for further expansion.

"These developments therefore necessitate that the NIT train and produce more highly qualified and competent people to cater for all modes of transport including road, railway, maritime, air and pipeline," Prof Mganilwa said.