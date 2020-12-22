East Africa: EAC Impressed With SGR, Jnhpp Projects

22 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro, Arusha

THE East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has heaped praise on Tanzania's progress and pace in the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway and Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP).

EAC's Deputy Secretary General in charge of Planning, Infrastructure, Finance and Administration, Engineer Steven Mlote described the country's pace as 'unbelievably good'.

In a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' on Monday, the Deputy Secretary General said Tanzania's progress in the two projects was quite impressive, worth emulating by other five partner states.

"These are massive investments, but the EAC is quite impressed with the tremendous work done by the country in implementing them, just under five years," he said.

Engineer Mlote who was referring to recent field visits of the two projects, gave an account of the notable progress in drilling works for tunnels, building of bridges and placement of culverts along the Makutupora-Kilosa line.

The progress encapsulated Tanzania's determination of having the two projects up and running, according to the EAC Deputy Secretary General.

"As you drive along the highway and visit the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project, you can see the sheer hard work put forth by the men and women working there," Engineer Mlote explained.

Tanzania's success in constructing the two projects was a strong statement that none of the EAC partner states was poor, according to the EAC Deputy Secretary General.

"It is not the question of money, what matters is how every penny is channeled and spent on every project."

At approximately 550 kilometres long, the SGR project is one of the country's biggest projects connecting Dodoma to Dar es Salaam via Morogoro and Makutupora.

Once complete, the SGR Rail project will provide a safe and reliable means for efficiently transporting people and cargo to and from the Dar es Salaam Port.

According to the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), it is expected that the railway will address current congestion challenges and decrease freight service charges by 40 per cent, as the railway will be able to haul up to 10,000 tonnes of freight, equivalent to 500 lorries, per trip.

It will also connect Tanzania to Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC, thereby playing a key role in enhancing regional trade.

On the other hand, built on Rufiji River, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station whose gross output stands at 5,920 watt-hours (Wh), is expected to more than double the country's power generation capacity, upon commissioning.

The 2,100 Megawatts project is currently under construction along the Selous Game Reserve.

Its ground work started in mid last year and it is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.