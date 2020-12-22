Tanzania: Tcc Donates Over 800 Devices to People With Disabilities

TANZANIA Cigarette Public Limited Company (TCC Plc) has handed over more than 800 assistive devices to people living with disabilities (PWDs) in five different regions under its community investment flagship programme 'Together Creating Change.'

The latest handover event was in Ruangwa District, Lindi Region, where TCC Plc handed over more than 170 assistive devices to PWDs.

Acting Ruangwa District Executive Director Albert Mwombeki, who witnessed the event, thanked TCC Plc for its warm gesture towards the PWDs and urged other institutions to take a leaf.

"This will enable people living with disabilities in Ruangwa and other parts where they donated these devices to move easily and also participate is social and economic activities," he said, adding that the government for its part would continue supporting such initiatives.

For her part, Tanzania Association of the Physically Handicaps (Chawata) -Ruangwa Chairperson Dorice Kamilos said with support from TCC, "We can now easily move around and engage in various activities. We really thank TCC and appeal to them not to end here as we still need more support from them and other well-wishers," she said.

TCC PLc Government Relations Manager Derick Stanley said they had donated more than 800 assistive devices in five regions, Lindi being one of them where they donated over 170 devices.

"This is in line with the company's community investment policy and we also decided to join hands with people living with disabilities to commemorate International Day for Persons with Disabilities marked on December 2 every year. So, have decided to use this month to do this in the five regions," he said.

He mentioned the five regions as Tabora where they donated 100 pairs of crutches, 100 white canes and 10 tricycles, Katavi: 100 white canes, Rukwa:10 tricycles, 74 crutches and 61 white canes, Ruvuma: 23 tricycles, 100 crutches and 15 white canes and Lindi: 28 tricycles, 100 crutches and 100 white canes.

Meanwhile, in another development TCC Plc supported two tailoring groups known as Mvumweni and Wanambono in Tae and Mbono villages in Same District.

The initiative instantly elevated these micro-enterprises status to small industries as officially declared by District Executive Director (DED) Anastazia Tutuba, supporting Tanzania Development Vision 2025 of an industrialised economy. The groups were presented with sewing machines at a brief handover ceremony at the District Commissioner's Office.