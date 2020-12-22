Tanzania: Dar-Moro SGR Power Line Complete

THE construction of a 220 kV, main power transmission line for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train, Dar es Salaam-Morogoro segment, is almost complete with the project reaching 99 per cent.

The transmission line covers a total of 159 kilometres from the main Kinyerezi centre to Morogoro Region.

Meanwhile, plans for the second phase project-- a 420 kilometres power transmission line with 220 kV from Morogoro to Makutupora in Singida region is on course.

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) Managing Director, Dr Tito Mwinuka said during the 50th Tanesco Workers Council convened recently in Morogoro that the SGR, one of the strategic major projects undertaken by the fifth-phase government was progressing well.

In late November, Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced that phase one of the SGR from Dar es Salaam-Morogoro was 90 per cent complete and was on course for completion within the agreed time limits.

What remained for the Morogoro SGR station, he said, was the installation of power transmission lines, adding that the rail service will begin next April.

He said the government was devoted to strengthening railway, air, water and road transport infrastructures to provide diversity options to its citizens to choose the type of transport they preferred.

He said that, ultimately, the 7.6bn US dollars project would improve trade between Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

Experts assured the Premier that by this month the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro stretch will be completed to allow operation of the trolley locomotive on the line without problem.

Yesterday, Dr Mwinuka said Tanesco plays a big role in the implementation and running of the SGR project.

He said: "It is one of the biggest projects our nation has ever had, therefore we must play our part in ensuring smooth running of the businesses."

Dr Mwinuka, meanwhile, pointed out that another 220kV power transmission line from Bulyanhulu to Geita had been completed since September, this year. The project covers 55 kilometres.

He added that by December 12, this year, Tanesco had connected a total of 170,192 customers with electricity. The goal is to reach 300,000 customers which is equivalent to 56.73 per cent before the end of the 2020/2021 financial year.

"We have invested our efforts in connecting new customers countrywide, the demand is still high," said Dr Mwinuka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged all Tanesco zonal heads to supervise their respective areas so as to meet the set goals by connecting all new customers to the system.

"Educate your subordinates on our core goals... it is our duty to give answers to the problems to our customers," he noted.

The DG added: "Unpleasant answers to customers do not portray a good image, the company's officials should know that a customer is a valuable person, without them Tanesco cannot meet its goals."

Dr Mwinuka said the company was going on with improvement of its infrastructure to facilitate the supply of reliable electricity to the customers.

According to the DG, the plan to produce concrete electricity poles in the Northern Zone through its mother company, the Tanzania Concrete Poles Company Limited (TCPM), has begun.

In November this year, a total of 9,624 concrete poles were distributed to all regions in the Northern Zone.

Dr Mwinuka said the poles would be installed in areas with regular power outages.

The state power utility company is currently working on a plan to establish industries for production of concrete poles in all zones countrywide.

Earlier, Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Mr Loata Ole Sanare had asked the company to ensure production of reliable power to support the country's industrial drive.