Tanzania: Govt Commits to Improve Tasuba for More Intakes

22 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Bagamoyo

THE government has expressed its commitment of continuing improving the Bagamoyo Arts and Cultural Institute (Tasuba) for it to recruit more students and match modern technological needs.

Making the revelation, the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Mr Innocent Bashungwa in Bagamoyo during the college tour further instructed Tasuba management to come up with projects and ideas, which will enable their trainees secure jobs easily also generate their own incomes.

He said, being a public institution, Tasuba has a role to play in training Tanzanian youths who have passion for venturing in artistic and cultural activities, which have markets in public.

"Apart from generating income, the activities also promote Tanzanian culture through entertainment, so let's make better use of the college by coming up with ideas and programmes that would benefit the country, college and artists," said the minister.

Mr Bashungwa who was accompanied by his deputy Mr Abdallah Ulega and the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr Hassan Abbasi was of the view that the college should expand its scope to the extent of attracting even foreign students.

According to him, this will make Tanzanian culture; music and artistic work become more popular and benefit those in the industry.

"The ministry is fully determined to improving the college for it to continue training the youth and those who have passion to venture in this field," he pointed out.

On his part, Mr Ulega challenged the management to put in place plans of reaching out all talented Tanzanian youths across the country.

Commenting, the Tasuba Principal Dr Herbert Makoye, apart from assuring to work on all directives issued, he said plans are in place to attract more students.

He said, right now the college offers three programmes and they are in the process to add some five more in the near future.

"Already we have submitted the proposals to the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE) on the new programmes that we are looking forward to introducing, and they have responded and right now we are working on the recommendations from the council," he noted.

According to him, some of the new programmes will be on Culture Heritage and Tourism, Arts Management and Marketing as well as Swahili language.

Expounding further, he said the number of students who have so far been enrolled at the college this year has increased to 611 from 308 who were admitted last year.

"The door is still open, we are waiting to see how many will be registered and chances are high for the number to increase," added Dr Makoye.

