Tanzania: Yanga in Mission to Beat Ihefu Tomorrow

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Cedric Kaze is in a mission to secure three crucial away points from Ihefu FC tomorrow to cement their top position in the unpredictable Mainland Premier league. Yanga are already in Mbeya for the duel and the club's manager, Hafidh Ally has said that they are ready to break the wall and move forward.

"After beating Dodoma Jiji 3-1 recently, our morale is high to maintain our winning spree in the league," said Ally. 'We have already moved from Arusha to Mbeya for the assignment," he said.

In-form Yanga have had a winning spree without losing a single match. They won 12 out of 16 matches they played so far and drew four times. Unscratched Yanga continued to scale up the 18-team league ladder with 40 points from 16 outings.

However, they should not except an easy going from slightly improving Ihefu, who are making a maiden appearance in the league that Yanga have historically won the Premier league titles 27 times. Ihefu, residing in Mbarali, have recently scaled up from bottom 18th place to the 16, after garnering 16 points from 13 matches, after winning their recent matches against KMC (1-0) and Kagera Sugar (2-1).

Yanga have an advantage of their roving strikers in quest for goals, Michael Saprong and Lamine Moro who are the top goal scorers for the Jangwani Street based club with four goals each to beat their hosts.

With an inclusion of Burundian Saido Ntibanzoka, who scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Dodoma Jiji and in-form Deusi Kaseke who of a recently has happened to be a good goal-getter, things seem to be okay with Yanga's striking force against their hosts.