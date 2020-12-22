Nigeria: Mother of 5 Displaced By Ebonyi Communal War Commits Suicide Over Hardship

Abakaliki — Due to hardship, which she had complained about several times, a middle-aged woman, Ifeoma Otubo, whose family was displaced by an Ebonyi State communal war, committed suicide by hanging on Sunday.

She was found dangling from a mango tree by her children at their Okposi Umuoghara abode, in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Christopher Nwuzor, a brother to the diseased, said the 45 years old mother of five had, sometime in 2014, attempted to commit suicide because of hardship, but was rescued by people who spotted her.

Before she took her life in the early hours of Sunday, she had complained of hardship, as she could not take care of her five children, the first of which is about 25 years of age.

According to a source in the community, the deceased and her family were among those displaced as a result of the Ezza/Eziulo protracted communal war in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The source said: "She was among the people displaced by Ezza/Eziulo war. She returned to her father's house with her husband and children.

"Life has not been easy on them since. About five years ago, she attempted suicide but was stopped by people who saw her.

"But this time around, her husband said he had entered his room-- the wife's family gave them two rooms. So he entered his room, while she entered the other one with the children.

"So very early in the morning when the children woke up to ease themselves, they saw their mother dangling from a mango tree behind their house.

"It was said that the deceased, during her first suicide attempt, gave hardship as reason because before the war they were living well and had a personal business.

"She was managing the business. But when they relocated to the fathers' house at Umuoghara, they became small-time farmers and life became hard."

The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the suicide, described the scenario as unfortunate.

She conveyed the Commissioner of Police's condolences to the people and urged the internally-displaced persons, IDPs, not to lose hope, noting that the government was working hard to resettle them and better their living standard.

Vanguard News Nigeria