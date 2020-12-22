Nigeria Still Falls Behind in Knowledge, Value of Physiotherapy - Okodugha

22 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

Consultant Physiotherapist at St. Joseph's Physiotherapy Clinic, Osahon Okodugha has expressed displeasure over the lack of adequate knowledge of physiotherapy among Nigerians when compared to other parts of the world.

He said that while physiotherapy is popular and accessible in other countries, Nigeria still falls behind in the knowledge and value of Physiotherapy.

Okodugha explained that physiotherapists are body movement and posture experts, they help in the effective recovery of movement, pain management, and disability prevention for people at different stages of treatment. They are specially trained to help with Strength, Endurance, Flexibility, and Range of Motion, Postural defects, Mobility tasks such as walking, running, transfers, and stairs climbing.

Okodugha added that a Physiotherapist aims to ensure that individuals' conditions are properly managed to carry out activities of daily living, some of the steps a physiotherapist would take before the commencement of treatment include evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.

"Treatment modalities may include ultrasound therapy, joint mobilization, traction, electrical nerve stimulation, exercise, massage, heat therapy, cryotherapy, iontophoresis, taping among others.

"A physiotherapist provides patients access to post-treatment programs to enable continued self-care treatment.

"They also advise on preventive measures to prevent the onset and worsening of conditions.

He described Physiotherapy in Nigeria as a profession in which students have to undergo an undergraduate programme for 5 years or the recently approved 6 year Doctor of Physiotherapy programme. Both still include a mandatory 1-year internship in an approved institution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.