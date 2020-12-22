Botswana: UB Unveils Life-Saving Innovation

Gaborone — University of Botswana (UB) has launched a ventilator to assist government in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the launch recently, vice chancellor Professor David Norris said the ventilator, which is suitable for both children and adults, was produced by UB's Faculty of Engineering and Technology engineers.

Prof Norris said the ventilator was developed for COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure and offered non-invasive and invasive breathing support.

He said the machine's production was in line with the institution's new strategic direction to deliver high quality applied research and innovation.

"When the menacing virus hit the country, UB saw it fit to stand up and be counted amongst the international higher learning institutions drivers in helping to combating the spread of COVID-19," he said.

UB, he said, was well on its way to providing impactful research that would assist communities hence the launch of the machine to be utilized in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor also handed over a motorised cart designed by one of his students to a person living with a disability.

"We must address the human resource needs of an inclusive based society which promotes the development of the family, the community and the nation at large and prioritises human and spiritual well-being, culture and social inclusion, improve societal outcomes, social integration, democratic and social values," he said.

Prof Norris said since the university's goal was to produce well rounded graduates, he was ecstatic that one of his completing students had created a solution that would make a difference in the beneficiary's life.

For his part, cart designer, Mr Lebogang Daniel said the vehicle was his way of giving back to the community as well as a gesture of gratitude to government for his education.

He also expressed gratitude to UB for providing him with the necessary support and partnerships to make his dreams a reality.

Mr Daniel was awarded a post graduate scholarship.

Source : BOPA