Botswana: BCA Wraps Year With Mtb National Champs

Gaborone — Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) over the weekend wrapped the year's cycling activities with a mountain bike (MTB) race, the 2020 Nationals in Gaborone.

Although the race did not attract many riders due to festive holiday season, strong contenders participated in the youth, junior, elite as well as vets and masters' categories.

entering the race with a point to prove following an unfortunate situation during the 2020 Verec-Fox Ranch MTB Kgale Challenge, Gontse Lethokwe of Team Swift won the elite men category.

"My strategy today was to prove that what happened at the last MTB Kgale Challenge could not discourage me," noted Lethokwe, who clocked 1:11:22.

He said he did his best time ever in the 2020 Nationals, despite the challenging route, particularly in the climbs.

The MTB Nationals also introduced new young aspiring riders, in the likes of 11-year-old Simphiwe Potongwane, who clocked 1:05:14 in the youth category.

Competing with strong contender, Kato Ramahobo, who is the 2020 MTB National Champion, the young Potongwane said despite the tough race he would continue to train more, as he planned to compete more in 2021.

In the junior men category, Lebopo Mompe bagged the MTB National title, with a smooth 46 minutes 57 seconds. Mompe played it smart and outclassed his competitors with the advantage of being familiar with the route's terrain. The women category did not attract many as only two women competed in the elite category. Bakang Ebudilwe was crowned the MTB National Champion, with Louisa Barnard as runner up.

In an interview with BOPA, BCA President Mmetla Masire, said the association had a successful series of races, despite the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

He said top riders were not deterred by the pandemic, while a few showed that their level of fitness was not yet up to standard. Masire applauded the riders' commitment to train and improve their performance during this trying year, where they used indoor trainings during lockdowns. He also noted the association's satisfaction regarding the race standards, despite the pandemic.

As the new season approaches, Masire said the BCA aspired for local races to be accredited for competitors to gain international points. He said last year's MTB Nationals was accredited as their plan was for qualification to the Olympics.

BCA held the Individual Time Trial (ITT) and Team Time Trial (TTT) championships recently, where Team Swift showed supremacy winning both through Lloyd Molale. The Road Race Nationals were also held, and they saw Abeng Malete retaining his men's elite title, Bakang Ebudilwe her title in the women's elite and Lebopo Mompe defending his Junior National Road title.

Source : BOPA