Somalia: Salaam Somali Bank Offers Free Microfinance to Trivial Merchants in Mogadishu

21 December 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Salaam Somali Bank (SSB) has provided free microfinance to small business in the country's capital as part of the annual grand fun program meant to boost cultivating and rival of the economy.

On Wednesday, the Bank's branch in Mogadishu's K-5 has offered free microfinance to the resident traders, including women with the aim to help expand their budding businesses, per the management.

Speaking at the occasion, the beneficiaries of Salaam Somali bank's free microfinance said they are grateful to the Bank for the valuable funding that will assist make their business dreams to true.

For eleven years in service, Salaam Somali Bank has gained praise for its commitment of improving Somali people's lives through investment and free microfinance fund created to assist local traders.

Moreover, the private bank which is based in Mogadishu also supports entrepreneurs by providing early stage and growth financing with active support for specially youth and women entrepreneurs.

The fund aims to empower entrepreneurs with inspiring vision to solve big problems and create commercial solutions in Somalia, a country that has been plagued by decades of conflict and famine.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.