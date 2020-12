press release

Mr Barry Lowen has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Mali in succession to Mr Guy Warrington. Mr Lowen will take up his appointment during January 2021.

Curriculum Vitae

Full name: Barry Robert Lowen

Married to: Karin Rhiannon Lowen

Children: 3 sons

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office