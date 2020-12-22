Sudan: Registration of New 110 Covid-19 Infections, 11 Fatalities and 152 Recovered Cases

21 December 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of a new 110 COVID-19 infections, 11 fatalities and 152 recovered cases.

The Ministry's Epidemiological report issued, Saturday, Dec.19 has pointed out that Gadarif State registered 54 infection, Khartoum State ,36 Gezira 9 and 2 cases in the Red Sea State.

The report showed the decrease of the pandemic cases in Khartoum State while, the Gadarif State tops the list for the first time.

The ministry confirmed, according to its cumulative report, that the number of cases has risen cumulatively to 23,100 cases, including 1,461 deaths and 13,412 recoveries.

The report indicated that only 5 states from 18 states in the country registered new cases

