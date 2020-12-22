Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Nigerien President On His Country's National Day

18 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Niger, HE. Issoufou Mahamadou, on the occasion of his country's national day.

The Sovereign expresses, in this message, his warmest congratulations to President Issoufou Mahamadou, wishing the people of Niger continued progress and prosperity.

HM the King commends, on this occasion, the excellent relations of friendship and fraternity binding the two countries, underlining his determination to continue joint action with the Nigerien President to further develop intra-African cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

