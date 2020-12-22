Nigeria: Reps Urge FG to Bring Back Nigerian Refugees After Attack On Camps in Niger Republic

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to put in place a coordinated plans for the repatriation of displaced Nigerians living in camps in Niger Republic and other countries.

It also urged the federal government to deploy more troops and equipment to beef up security and dislodge the insurgents from Lake Chad area as communities around the place are always prone to attacks.

The call was made during plenary on Thursday after adopting a motion moved by the member representing Abadam,Guzamala, Kukawa, Mobbar federal constituency of Borno State, Rep. Bukar Gana.

Presenting the Motion titled:"Gruesome Attack And Killings Of Innocent Nigerians In Two Refugees Camps In Tumbur In Diffa Region Of Niger Republic", the lawmaker said it is of great concern that people who were displaced from their villages are being attacked at where they are taking refuge by the same insurgents.

According to him, the persistent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, particularly Borno State led to the massive displacement and movement of people from Abadan, Mobbar and other places to Diffa in Niger Republic.

Rep. Gana noted that the resurgence of the gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians by the insurgents especially the one on Saturday, 12th December, 2020 in Tumbur town of Diffa region on refugees from Abadam and Mobbar was disturbing.

"It was an attack of an unprecedented savagery which occurred at about 8pm when Boko Haram insurgents stormed into the town shooting people at sight, with over 80% of the village severely burnt and damaged, leading to the death of 33 persons, several with gunshot wounds and others still missing," he said.