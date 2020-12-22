Cameroon: African Judo Championship - Cameroon Bags Four Medals

Four athletes represented the country in the competition that ended in Madagascar yesterday December 20, 2020.

The 2020 edition of the African Senior Judo championship ended in Madagascar yesterday December 20, 2020. Organised by the African Judo Federation, the competition brought together 126 competitors on the continent. Four athletes represented Cameroon in the competition. For four days, judo lovers in Africa and the world watched young athletes display rich talents in the sport.

In the women's -70kg Arrey Sophina was beaten by Morocco's Asmaa Niang in the final. She got silver. In the -63kg competition Hélène Wezeu beat Madagascar's Nomen Janary to win bronze. In the men's -60 kg fight Tsala Tsala Bernardin overpowered Gabon's Fernand Nkero to win bronze. Hortense Mballa Atangana won gold in the women's +78kg category. Helen Wezeu said she had a difficult semi-final fight and that she must have lost due to a moment of inattention. She said she is happy to bring home the medal. The bronze medal, according to her, will enable her win points but she would have loved to have more. She promised to continue working hard to qualify for the Olympic Games. On the overall classification, Cameroon finished eighth out of 23 countries. Egypt finished first with three gold medals and two silver. Morocco was second with one gold, fiver silver and two bronze. South Africa finished third with one gold, and one bronze.

The President of FECAJUDO, Alain Christian Kingue Dihang, congratulated the technical staff led by Coach Ngo Batang herese for her efforts. He also congratulated international referee Evoundou Akono Yvette Sandrine who continues to make waves in the international scene under the colours of Cameroon as well as clubs and coaches of the athletes who are doing a great job in the training of future stars. The competition will enable athletes to qualify for the World Championship in Doha in January and the Olympic Games.