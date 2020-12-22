Central Africa: Rewarding Meritocracy - BEAC Governor Receives Award

He received the prize of Man of the Year 2019 on December 19, 2020 in Douala.

The Governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), Abbas Mahamat Tolli has been awarded as the Man of the Year 2019. This was during the second edition of the Eco Matin Man of the Year Award that was organized on Saturday December 19, 2020 in Douala. The prize award ceremony was an opportunity for the BEAC Governor to elaborate on some of the achievements of BEAC and the new strategies that have been put in place to make CEMAC better.

While handing the Award, Eco Matin Publisher, Emile Fidieck, said they have a vision to encourage and promote hard work through such Awards. He said the Award was put in place two years ago to promote meritocracy and to bring to the limelight institutions and individuals who stand out within each year especially in the economic domain. He added that after careful scrutiny Eco Martin selection committee found BEAC Governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli as man of the year given that he has been steadfast in bringing more innovations into BEAC. Emile Bidjeck said one of such is the maintenance of economic stability within the Central African sub region just to name a few.

On his part, the Governor of BEAC thanked Eco Matin for recognizing him as man of the year. He said such awards come as a booster to work harder so as to meet up with the aspirations of the people. He added that thanks to the criticisms from the newspaper and many others, they have been able to keep ameliorating their services to ensure better livelihoods for the people within the sub region. He dedicated the award to his team. He also used the opportunity to thank all his staff for the push.