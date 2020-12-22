Cameroon: CHAN Banners Hit Streets

21 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Douala breeds event posters with varied messages concerning the competition.

Prior to the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship, CHAN, which will be hosted in Cameroon, Douala is beginning to feel the fever. Banners and posters could be seen in some different parts of the town. The posters with orange colours have the logo of the lions, CHAN logo and mascot. The banners carry different messages all aimed at creating awareness in the minds of the population. At each stop, all the banners and posters are in French and English to showcase the bilingual nature of Cameroon.

Be it at "Ancien Dalip", in Akwa, "Marché des Fleurs", in Bonapriso, or in some places in "Bali" just to name a few, the banners are telling of the fact that CHAN is around the corner. Some of the messages include "Cameroon Celebrates African Sports Talent".

The tournament that will run from the 16 of January to the 8 of February 2021 in Cameroon will pit Cameroon, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Togo and Morocco. Out of the 32 matches that have been programmed, 15 will be played in the Japoma and Bepanda Ominisport stadium in Douala while the others will be played in Limbe and Yaounde.

Owing that Douala alone will host almost half of the matches, the population needs to be sensitised on such a huge tournament.

