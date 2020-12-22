Cameroon: U20 UNIFAC 2020 - Lions Qualify for Final

The team secured a spot in the final after Congo beat DR Congo 2-1 on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the last group B game.

The national U-20 football team has qualified for the final of the ongoing UNIFFAC tournament in Equatorial Guinea. The team secured a spot in the final after Congo beat DR Congo 2-1 on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the last group B game.

The DR Congo put up a good performance but could not face the task. Both sides separated on a 1-0 score at half time but Congo Brazzaville scored shortly after resumption through Sagesse Nzaou. All attempts from DR Congo to draw the game level were fruitless. Congo carried the day beating DR Congo 2-1. The DR Congo team was out to secure at least a win but failed to grab the three points of the day against Congo who had nothing at stake.

The U-20 Lions of Cameroon U-20 Lions therefore finishes on top of group B with four points. They will face the Central African Republic in the final of the tournament. Coach Ousmanou Christophe and his boys have also automatically picked one of the two available tickets from the UNIFFAC zone for the U20 AFCON scheduled for next year in Mauritania. Both Cameroon and Congo have secured qualification for the U-20 AFCON tournament that will take place in Mauritania in 2021.

Ten Countries have so far booked their tickets for the U20 AFCON. They are Mauritania (host nation), Gambia, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Central African Republic and Cameroon. The final of the UNIFFAC tournament will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Cameroon's qualification for the AFCON is the first since 2017 under Ashu Bessong Cyprian.