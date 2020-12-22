Cameroon: U20 UNIFAC 2020 - Lions Qualify for Final

21 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The team secured a spot in the final after Congo beat DR Congo 2-1 on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the last group B game.

The national U-20 football team has qualified for the final of the ongoing UNIFFAC tournament in Equatorial Guinea. The team secured a spot in the final after Congo beat DR Congo 2-1 on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the last group B game.

The DR Congo put up a good performance but could not face the task. Both sides separated on a 1-0 score at half time but Congo Brazzaville scored shortly after resumption through Sagesse Nzaou. All attempts from DR Congo to draw the game level were fruitless. Congo carried the day beating DR Congo 2-1. The DR Congo team was out to secure at least a win but failed to grab the three points of the day against Congo who had nothing at stake.

The U-20 Lions of Cameroon U-20 Lions therefore finishes on top of group B with four points. They will face the Central African Republic in the final of the tournament. Coach Ousmanou Christophe and his boys have also automatically picked one of the two available tickets from the UNIFFAC zone for the U20 AFCON scheduled for next year in Mauritania. Both Cameroon and Congo have secured qualification for the U-20 AFCON tournament that will take place in Mauritania in 2021.

Ten Countries have so far booked their tickets for the U20 AFCON. They are Mauritania (host nation), Gambia, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Central African Republic and Cameroon. The final of the UNIFFAC tournament will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Cameroon's qualification for the AFCON is the first since 2017 under Ashu Bessong Cyprian.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.