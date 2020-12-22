Cameroon: Promoting Good Living - Douala Chosen for Healthy City Project

21 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The WHO project will go a long way to improve on the lives of Douala city Dwellers.

Douala has been selected to benefit from the World Health Organization (WHO) Urban Management and Healthy City Project. The project, that will go a long way to ameliorate the living standard of the population of Doula, is coming at a time when there is a sharp increase in the population of Douala without any major improvement in facilities like electricity, roads and water. With this deficit, life of most Douala inhabitants is at stake as many lack portable drinking water, and other basic commodities.

While presenting the project, in Douala on Thursday December 17, WHO consultant, Dr Yamba Beyas Martin, said according to the 2016 UN report, by 2050, 70% of the world's population will be living in the city. He added that the rate of rural exodus is high and it is high time world government start looking into ways and means to make their cities habitable for the growing population.

He said rapid urbanization is a risk especially when there are no facilities to accommodate the growing population. While adding that 2/3 of Douala's population is in the city and the city lack enough facility to accommodate the growing population thus need for the project to make life better for city dwellers.

On his part, the 1st deputy mayor of the Douala city council, Dr. Geremie Solle, said the Urban Management and Health Project to be implemented in Douala is a good initiative. He added that it is time for them to work together and come out with a plan of action for the implementation of the project. He added that Douala is exposed to many risk like cholera, which is endemic. Meanwhile the chief of Division for Economy, Social and Cultural Affairs at the Littoral governor's office, thanked WHO for selecting Douala to benefit from such a project. Samuel Celestin Nyendie called on the different stakeholders to put hands on deck and give in the necessary support for the success of the project.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.